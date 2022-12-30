KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

KAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KAR Auction Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000.

KAR Auction Services Trading Up 3.3 %

KAR opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.02 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 12.34%. Analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

