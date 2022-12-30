Kaspa (KAS) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a market cap of $76.55 million and $1.87 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,556,060,099 coins and its circulating supply is 15,556,068,616 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,530,656,922 with 15,530,657,216.557648 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.0044917 USD and is down -3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,366,113.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

