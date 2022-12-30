KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Short Interest Down 42.9% in December

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 437,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KB Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %

KB Financial Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,112. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.92. KB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.82%. Equities analysts forecast that KB Financial Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Financial Group

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 30.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 25,890 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 211,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.