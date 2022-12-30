KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Short Interest Down 42.9% in December

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 437,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
KB Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %
KB Financial Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,112. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.92. KB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.82%. Equities analysts forecast that KB Financial Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 30.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 25,890 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 211,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
