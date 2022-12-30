Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,800 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kidpik during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kidpik during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kidpik during the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Kidpik from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Kidpik Price Performance

Kidpik Company Profile

NASDAQ:PIK traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 31,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,671. The company has a market cap of $5.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. Kidpik has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

Featured Articles

