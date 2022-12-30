Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $3.82

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.67. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 11,646 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,020,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,897,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 792,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 274,205 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,905,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

