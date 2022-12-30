Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $3.82

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.67. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 11,646 shares changing hands.
Separately, Citigroup lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
