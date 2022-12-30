Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Short Interest Up 69.3% in December

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,400 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the November 30th total of 241,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,094.0 days.

Knight Therapeutics Price Performance

KHTRF remained flat at $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $4.77.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

