Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Short Interest Up 69.3% in December

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,400 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the November 30th total of 241,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,094.0 days.
Knight Therapeutics Price Performance
KHTRF remained flat at $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $4.77.
About Knight Therapeutics
