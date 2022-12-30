Komodo Market Cap Reaches $24.19 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. Komodo has a total market cap of $24.19 million and $423,987.65 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00228333 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00070008 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003366 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,484,903 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

