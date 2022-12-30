Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

Shares of KNCAY stock remained flat at $7.81 during trading hours on Friday. 3,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. Konica Minolta has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Konica Minolta had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Konica Minolta will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

Further Reading

