KonPay 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.53 Million (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One KonPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0410 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. KonPay has a market capitalization of $105.92 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KonPay has traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About KonPay

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

