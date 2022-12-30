Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Down 42.0% in December

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the November 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KUBTY traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.07. 31,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,791. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kubota has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $119.53.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

