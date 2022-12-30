Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Down 3.8%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.51 and last traded at $24.66. Approximately 4,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,065,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KYMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 334.72%. The business had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $3,646,403.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,066,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,236,909.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $9,287,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,069,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,029,775.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $3,646,403.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,066,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,236,909.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,272,289 shares of company stock valued at $39,147,301 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

