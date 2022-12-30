L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on L’Air Liquide from €164.00 ($174.47) to €163.00 ($173.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L’Air Liquide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on L’Air Liquide from €144.00 ($153.19) to €148.00 ($157.45) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

AIQUY opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.39. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $32.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the third quarter worth $242,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 11.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.2% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 30,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

