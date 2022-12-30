Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock traded down $6.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $414.50. 13,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,114. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $437.26 and its 200 day moving average is $431.98.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.