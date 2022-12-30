Landmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.9% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,690. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.10. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

