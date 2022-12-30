Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,203 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 3.8% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $157,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $90.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,179. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $109.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.55.

