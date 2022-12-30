Landmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $203.64. 8,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,560. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.04 and its 200 day moving average is $205.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

