LCX (LCX) Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

LCX (LCX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. LCX has a market capitalization of $24.53 million and approximately $326,484.10 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LCX has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One LCX token can now be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get LCX alerts:

LCX Token Profile

LCX launched on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights.

Buying and Selling LCX

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

