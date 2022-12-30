Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Leonardo Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,333. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. Leonardo has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.73.
About Leonardo
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leonardo (FINMY)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.