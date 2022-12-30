Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Leonardo Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,333. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. Leonardo has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.73.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

