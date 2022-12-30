LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 27,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 282,187 shares.The stock last traded at $4.93 and had previously closed at $4.99.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LPL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LG Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.46). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 352,719 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 149,248 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in LG Display by 21.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 209,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 37,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

