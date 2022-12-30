LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Stock Price Down 2.5%

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.54. 56,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 313,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of LianBio from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.

LianBio ( NASDAQ:LIAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LianBio will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of LianBio by 1,695.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LianBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in LianBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in LianBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in LianBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

