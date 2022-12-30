LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Stock Price Down 2.5%

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.54. 56,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 313,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of LianBio from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th.
LianBio Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LianBio
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of LianBio by 1,695.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LianBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in LianBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in LianBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in LianBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.
LianBio Company Profile
LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LianBio (LIAN)
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.