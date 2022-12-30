Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in December

Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Lifeist Wellness Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXTTF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 243,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,164. Lifeist Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

Get Lifeist Wellness alerts:

About Lifeist Wellness

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Lifeist Wellness Inc operates as a wellness company in the United States and Canada. The company operates CannMart.com, an online marketplace for hemp-derived CBD and accessories; and Findify, an artificial intelligence powered technology platform that offers personalized search, recommendations, and advanced data analytics for B2B ecommerce customers, as well as a butane hash oil extraction facility.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeist Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeist Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.