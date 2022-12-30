LINK Price Reaches $21.36 on Major Exchanges (LN)

LINK (LN) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, LINK has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. LINK has a total market capitalization of $127.60 million and $1.20 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for about $21.36 or 0.00129175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LINK

LINK launched on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

