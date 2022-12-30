Liquity (LQTY) One Day Volume Reaches $325,651.61

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00003500 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $51.99 million and $325,651.61 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Liquity

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,772,583 tokens. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

