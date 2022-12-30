Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $0.68 on Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $95.12 million and $2.40 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00004138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00027697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004329 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002468 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004882 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,008,674 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

