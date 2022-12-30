Lisk Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $95.93 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00004140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $95.93 million and approximately $62,906.06 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007562 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00027587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004364 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002496 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004862 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,008,674 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

