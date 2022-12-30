Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Trading Down 4%

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.14 and last traded at $30.21. Approximately 8,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 242,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.97.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 27.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 167,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after purchasing an additional 976,101 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 660.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,235,000 after buying an additional 375,645 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter worth $10,167,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 524,624.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 262,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,891,000 after buying an additional 262,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,143,000 after buying an additional 223,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

