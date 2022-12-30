LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Up to $4.65

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $5.00. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 91 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on LiveWire Group in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.70 price target for the company.

LiveWire Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Featured Articles

