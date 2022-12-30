LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) & Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Head-To-Head Contrast

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) and Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LMP Automotive and Cazoo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Cazoo Group 0 5 1 0 2.17

Cazoo Group has a consensus price target of $1.61, suggesting a potential upside of 929.34%. Given Cazoo Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than LMP Automotive.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

0.2% of LMP Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Cazoo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.7% of LMP Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

LMP Automotive has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cazoo Group has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LMP Automotive and Cazoo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LMP Automotive and Cazoo Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LMP Automotive $30.44 million 2.80 -$4.82 million ($1.06) -7.36 Cazoo Group $918.30 million 0.13 -$747.38 million N/A N/A

LMP Automotive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cazoo Group.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

