LooksRare Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One LooksRare token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a market cap of $66.17 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

