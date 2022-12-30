Loom Network Market Capitalization Hits $49.92 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $49.92 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

