Loopring (LRC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $14.74 Million

Loopring (LRC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Loopring has a market capitalization of $249.91 million and $14.74 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

