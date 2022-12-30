Lumi Credits Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1,626.88 Billion (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, Lumi Credits has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $80.97 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

