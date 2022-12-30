Lutz Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,112,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock opened at $114.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.80.

