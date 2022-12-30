Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 4,068 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $11,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SLYV opened at $74.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $87.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average of $74.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.