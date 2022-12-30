Lutz Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,944 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,012,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,587,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 86.5% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

