Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 205 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,097 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $148.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.03. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

