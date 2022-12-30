Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $240.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $245.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

