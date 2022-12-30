Lyell Wealth Management LP Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,295 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.2% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in NIKE by 261.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,154,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $117,962,000 after purchasing an additional 835,069 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NKE stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $170.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

