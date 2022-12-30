Lyell Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBDS. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 527.6% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 330,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 277,739 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,436,000 after buying an additional 134,563 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,311,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 340,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after buying an additional 54,784 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,221,000.

NYSEARCA IBDS opened at $23.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $26.62.

