Lyell Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $131,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 32.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 53.0% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.2% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 12.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $245.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.00 and a 200 day moving average of $216.56. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.84.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.