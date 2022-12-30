M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 193.9% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 92.2% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the second quarter valued at approximately $575,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M3-Brigade Acquisition II alerts:

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MBAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 44,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,275. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.