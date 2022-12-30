MagnetGold (MTG) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $163.99 million and approximately $15,705.24 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.56 or 0.00461045 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $493.92 or 0.02974460 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,898.96 or 0.29502142 BTC.

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

