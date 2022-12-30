Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $55.16 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $55.16 million and approximately $120,002.38 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012648 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00035981 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018214 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00227102 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001783 USD and is up 5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $57,928.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

