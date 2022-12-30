Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $184.22

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 184.22 ($2.22) and traded as high as GBX 194 ($2.34). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 192.50 ($2.32), with a volume of 103,270 shares.

Majedie Investments Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £102.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 184.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 178.62.

Majedie Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $4.40. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.97%.

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

