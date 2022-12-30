Mammoth One Day Trading Volume Hits $13,671.91 (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $23.30 million and $13,671.91 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mammoth has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012662 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00035921 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005976 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018218 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00227077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Mammoth Token Profile

Mammoth (MMT) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00342486 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,339.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.