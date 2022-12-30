MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Gap Up to $5.07

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $5.21. MannKind shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 3,627 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MNKD shares. StockNews.com upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.77.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 564,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

