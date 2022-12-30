Maple (MPL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $11.44 Million

Maple (MPL) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for about $2.95 or 0.00017859 BTC on popular exchanges. Maple has a market cap of $11.44 million and approximately $237,476.17 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maple has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maple Profile

Maple’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

