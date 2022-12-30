Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Short Interest Down 97.3% in December

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the November 30th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of MAQC stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maquia Capital Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,146,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 855,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 109,567 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 834,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after buying an additional 53,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC boosted its position in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 622,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 135,144 shares during the last quarter.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

