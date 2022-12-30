Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Short Interest Down 97.3% in December

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the November 30th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of MAQC stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maquia Capital Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,146,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 855,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 109,567 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 834,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after buying an additional 53,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC boosted its position in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 622,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 135,144 shares during the last quarter.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

Featured Stories

