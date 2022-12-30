Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises about 2.9% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.18% of Markel worth $26,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Markel by 85.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Markel during the second quarter worth $59,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,483.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Markel Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,326.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,262.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,234.78. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 65.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.