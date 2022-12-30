Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Buys 11,654 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,654 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $115.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.97.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

